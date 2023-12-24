On the night before Christmas, six days after a windstorm knocked out power to thousands of Mainers, many were still without power, according to data from Central Maine Power and Versant Energy.

Versant Energy reported 1,717 outages as of 4 p.m. Sunday, while Central Maine Power estimated 514 customers still in the dark.

Versant said most customers in Hancock and Machias should have power back on by 4 p.m., while Bangor’s remaining outages should be restored by 10 p.m.

“Exceptions in these areas include some customers with private lines such as camps, seasonal residences and remote residences, who may not be restored today,” Versant said in a statement Sunday. “Crews will remain in the field making repairs and will not stop working until all customers have been reconnected.”