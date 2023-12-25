Your donation, in any amount, can help sustain the BDN’s civic news mission. Learn more about why we are asking for reader support.
One person was killed Sunday in a crash in Berwick.
The driver was traveling along Long Swamp Road in a 2012 Ford Fiesta when they left the road, rolled over and struck trees, according to the Berwick Police Department.
The driver, who isn’t being identified at this time, died at the scene, Berwick police said Sunday evening.
The crash remains under investigation, but speeding is believed to be the cause.