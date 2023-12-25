A Massachusetts man was found guilty Wednesday of kidnapping and transporting a woman into Maine against her will in 2019.

Evidence during the trial showed that back in December 2019, Stephen Pilson, 59, of Brighton, Massachusetts, drove the victim, with whom he had a relationship, from Massachusetts to Maine against her will.

Pilson drank heavily throughout the trip and told the victim they were going to Canada, where she would die.

On Interstate 95 in Arundel, the woman was able to break the key off in the ignition, forcing Pilson to pull the car over. The victim then fled along the highway with Pilson following her before she made it into the woods.

Maine state troopers were alerted and Pilson was later found by state troopers with the assistance of a police dog.

Three days before the kidnapping occurred, Pilson had pleaded guilty in Waltham District Court to five charges, including kidnapping the same victim. He had been sentenced to time served and probation.

Pilson now faces up to life in prison and a fine of $250,000. Pilson will be sentenced after an investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.