BANGOR — Haley Ward, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition and updates of 14 employees to our offices in Bangor, Saco, and Lewiston.

Bangor:

Regina Gray, PhD joined Haley Ward’s Environmental Service Line as a project scientist. Regina holds a bachelor of science in biology from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and earned her doctorate of biological science from the University of Maine.

Tanesha Pottle has joined Haley Ward as a project scientist in the Environmental Service Line as a project scientist. She holds a bachelor of science in environmental studies with a minor in economics and sustainability management from the University of Maine at Machias.

Armando Garma-Fernandez has joined Haley Ward as a marketing design specialist. Armando has a bachelor of architecture and a bachelor of fine arts in photography and painting from Mississippi State University. He is currently working on an intermedial master of fine arts from the University of Maine.

Amelia Langley has joined Haley Ward as a human resources generalist. Amelia has an associate of applied science in business administration from Northern Maine Community College, and a bachelor of science in business administration from the University of Maine.

Saco:

Paul Rouleau has joined the Haley Ward Saco office as a senior project engineer for the Building Design Service Line. Paul earned a bachelor of science in electrical engineering from the University of Maine, and an associate of applied science in electrical power and construction from Northern Maine Technical College.

Andrew Godfrey joined Haley Ward as a civil engineer in the Land Development Service Line. Andrew graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a bachelor of science in civil and environmental engineering.

Sam Hayden has joined Haley Ward as a project scientist in both our Saco and Portsmouth, New Hampshire offices. Sam earned a master of science in environmental science with an emphasis on freshwater ecology and modeling from Towson University. Sam also holds a bachelor of science in biological sciences from Geneva College.

Lewiston:

Benjamin Meader has joined the Haley Ward Lewiston office as a geospatial coordinator in the municipal Infrastructure Service Line. Benjamin earned a bachelor of arts in geography from Middlebury College.

Employee updates, Bangor:

Ivanna Radovanovic was promoted to scientist.

Heddie Samuelson was promoted to scientist.

Haley Ward is an employee-owned professional engineering, architectural, environmental, and surveying consulting firm with approximately 230 employees in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Florida. Learn more at haleyward.com.