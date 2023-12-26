Data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

The Maine CDC reported that 96 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state as of Dec. 21, with 14 in critical care and four on ventilators. That’s up from 85 COVID hospitalizations in mid-December, and 65 in mid-November.

The World Health Organization is calling the new COVID variant JN.1 more contagious and responsible for the rapid spread of disease.

The CDC is urging those planning to gather to test before and after.

State health officials said that more than 210,000 residents have had an updated COVID vaccine. And nearly 400,000 have had a flu shot.

Those over age 60 and pregnant women in their third trimester are advised to get the RSV vaccine.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.