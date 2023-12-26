Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for LD 1975, a groundbreaking initiative that promises to revolutionize our state’s approach to substance use. This bill, which seeks to establish a statewide public health response, is a vital step toward ensuring that individuals grappling with substance use disorders have the support they need to rebuild their lives.

The creation of a dedicated fund, in collaboration with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Maine Recovery Council, is a commendable effort to channel resources toward agencies, organizations and service providers. This funding mechanism will exponentially increase access to essential treatment and support services across the state, fostering a comprehensive and compassionate network.

One particularly laudable aspect of LD 1975 is the establishment of receiving centers in every county. These centers will play a pivotal role in connecting individuals with the right treatment and recovery services. Such localized interventions are key to addressing the unique challenges faced by communities across Maine.

Equally noteworthy is the bill’s sensible approach to drug possession. LD 1975 recognizes the importance of distinguishing between personal use and more serious offenses. This pragmatic shift allows for a more nuanced and effective approach to combating substance use disorders while preserving the focus on curbing illicit drug activities.

In conclusion, LD 1975 is a beacon of hope for a healthier, more compassionate Maine. I urge our legislators to stand united in support of this bill, recognizing its potential to transform lives and communities for the better.

Kelly Cookson

Director

Save a Life Recovery Center

Lincoln