I’m not sure I would want to be this close to a fisher cat, given its reputation for having a nasty disposition, but the fisher sure was curious about the trail camera.

It looks like it is hoping the camera holds a meal. Or maybe it sees a slight reflection of itself and it’s trying to figure out if there is a threat.

Or perhaps it is oblivious to the camera and is just checking about, looking for food or maybe even danger.

Whatever is going through the fisher’s mind, this video by Bangor Daily News contributor Allie Ladd gives us all a very clear view of what one looks like.

Enjoy this special opportunity.