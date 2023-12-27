Finely Sorted Organizing, member of the National Association of Productivity & Organizing Professionals, Helps the Community Get Organized for the New Year by Hosting Free Declutter Together Virtually to Celebrate National Get Organized & Be Productive Month in January 2024!

GO Month encourages participants to start the new year off right by getting organized and increasing productivity. During GO Month, NAPO professional organizers and productivity consultants across the country host events in their communities and online to empower individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to regain control over their surroundings, time, and possessions. NAPO members improve the lives of their clients throughout the year by helping them create environments that support productivity, general health and well-being.

Declutter Together Virtually will be held via Zoom on Jan. 4th (books-to give what you don’t want to someone who does!), 11th (The Junk Drawer), 18th (The Closet) & 25th (Paperwork) at 6:30 p.m. beginning with a 15-minute training about the 5 Steps to Organizing Anything followed by 45 minutes of actual real time hands-on decluttering of the participants’ homes with Q&A throughout, hosted by Finely Sorted Organizing. Participants are limited to 20 each session so grab it while you can! It’s a lot of fun! Just check out all the laughing in the video on our home page at: finelysorted.com!

“Organizing is what you do before you do something so that when you do it, it is not all mixed up.” – A.A. Milne



The National Association of Productivity & Organizing Professionals was founded in 1985 as a nonprofit professional educational association for professional organizers. Today, NAPO has approximately 3,500 members worldwide, representing the full spectrum of the global industry: professional organizers, productivity consultants, authors, educators, trainers, manufacturers, service providers and more. NAPO’s mission is to be the leading source for organizing and productivity professionals by providing exceptional education, enhancing business connections, advancing industry research, and increasing public awareness. Visit http://www.NAPO.net to learn more.