MACHIAS — The January 2024 StoryWalk® at Porter Memorial Library will feature the beloved children’s book “The Cool Bean” by Jory Johns and Pete Oswald. This heartwarming children’s book explores themes of friendship, self-acceptance, and the importance of kindness, as it follows the journey of a once-cool bean who learns valuable lessons about true friendship and the beauty of being oneself.

StoryWalk® is a literacy-boosting project that places an illustrated children’s book, taken apart and displayed page by page, along an easily accessible community walking route. Healthy Acadia, Maine SNAP-Ed and Porter Memorial Library teamed up to launch a StoryWalk® on the library grounds in downtown Machias in October.

The StoryWalk® at Porter Memorial Library features a different book each month, carefully selected to be woven with themes tied to the season. As visitors stroll along the outdoor path, they can read the story. At the end of their StoryWalk® at Porter Memorial Library, visitors will find a healthy recipe inspired by that month’s book selection that they can make at home.

The project was initiated by Healthy Acadia Maine SNAP-Ed Nutrition Educator Shannon Cherry in partnership with Porter Memorial Library. In addition to offering healthy cooking and nutrition classes in schools and community settings, Maine SNAP-Ed Nutrition Educators also support local food projects throughout the year. These PSE (Policy, Systems, and Environmental) Change Projects help to increase community access to healthy, fresh food.

If you haven’t yet done so, there’s still time to enjoy the December StoryWalk® book selection “Snowballs” by Lois Ehlert, which introduces young readers to the joys of creating snow people — and pets! – using a variety of natural and found objects and some creativity. Special thanks to the Wooleez of Maine for their sponsorship of this month’s book selection.

Stop by the Porter Memorial Library throughout the year and enjoy the StoryWalk®. Special thanks to Deborah Huntley for sponsorship of January’s book selection.

To learn how to support the StoryWalk® at Porter Memorial Library, please contact Shannon Cherry at shannon.cherry@healthyacadia.org or 207-255-3741.

The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. Storywalk® is a registered service mark owned by Ferguson.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that engages in a broad range of initiatives to build healthier communities and make it easier for people to lead healthy lives across Washington and Hancock counties, Maine. Learn more at www.healthyacadia.org.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Maine SNAP-Ed is funded by the USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, which is administered by the Office for Family Independence (OFI) at the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and implemented statewide by the University of New England (UNE) through contracts with local community organizations. Maine SNAP-Ed educates families experiencing low income on low-cost healthy eating and active lifestyles. Contact mainesnap-ed@une.edu or 207-221-4560 for more information.