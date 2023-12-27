Wednesday morning will begin with dense fog and slick roads, making for a cautious morning travel.

The fog will diminish by lunchtime, but it will return in time for the evening commute, causing more low visibility issues.

Wednesday will pick up where Tuesday left off, with warm temperatures and showers throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s by the afternoon when the rain picks up.

The showers will be on and off throughout the day. These conditions will continue overnight into Thursday, as lows fall into the mid-30s near 40 degrees.

Looking toward the end of the week, a cold front passes us to our south, bringing cooler temperatures into the region by Friday. This increases the chance for most to see snow.

Rainfall amounts range from half an inch to around an inch by Friday morning. Cooler temperatures beginning Friday will assist the rain showers in transitioning to light snow and mix from north to south during the day, ending as snow showers Saturday morning.

As it goes for snowfall, it will be on the lighter side, with most areas inland seeing a coating to possibly 2 inches. The mountains and higher elevations will likely see more.

The holiday weekend will stay largely dry after Saturday morning. Temperatures will fall into the 30s.