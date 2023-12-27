Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s from north to south, with scattered snow showers up north and scattered rain showers down south and cloudy skies across the state. A dense fog is expected for the morning commute along the coast. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The alarm bells started the Friday before the storm, when people were warned to prepare for flooding, wind damage and outages.

PLUS: The Maine Emergency Management Agency is working to assess the cost of the storm damage, the first official step toward requesting a federal disaster declaration.

The investigation concerns how the school department used the federal E-Rate program from 2002 to 2006 and 2008 to 2022.

With the holiday season nearly over, Bangor is giving residents multiple ways to dispose of their holiday waste in the coming weeks.

Mitchell Rales became the most recent major league sports team owner with Maine connections when he joined the ranks of the Washington Commanders.

The USS Thomas Hudner and the USS Mason are both deployed to the area. The USS Normandy was recently in the Middle East but is currently in Greece.

Mainers have proven for another year just how tough they can be. Here’s the pictures capturing the highs and lows of 2023.

The kids who make hour-long, highway-less drives are the ones keeping Maine high school hockey alive.

The Black Bears will travel to The Palestra in Philadelphia on Saturday to take on the University of Pennsylvania in their final non-conference game.

“Our choice was the ‘other’ Pleasant Mountain situated east of the village of Caratunk as opposed to the very popular Pleasant Mountain hike in the southwestern part of the state.”

