A dense fog will return to Cumberland, York, Lincoln, Knox and Sagadahoc counties this evening.

That dense fog will reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less across coastal and southern Maine.

The fog will return overnight Tuesday and Mainers will wake up to fog once again Wednesday morning.

A storm system will bring showers to the state by Wednesday morning before becoming more steady by Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

By 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, temperatures will be in the low-40s for most. The next few days will see temperatures in the 40s, which is above normal for this time of year.

There is the potential for a storm system to develop Friday off the coast and bring rain and snow to the region Friday into Saturday.

As for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, it is forecast to be drier. Temperatures will be in the high 30s with partly sunny skies.