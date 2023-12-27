March 3: 25 people become US citizens at 1st Bangor naturalization ceremony in 3 years

“It has been a journey to this day,” Waterville business owner Churchill Elangwe-Preston said after the citizenship ceremony. “It was not always a smooth ride. There have been bumps in the road, but Americans have been so nice to me.” Elangwe-Preston, 45, of Waterville; Cameroon native and naturalized citizen

March 6: Katherine Langlais becomes 1st woman to win Can-Am 250

March 6: Southern Aroostook boys defeat Forest Hills for 2nd straight Class D state title

“We just came out to play and we got the win. The points just came with it. We just came out and played, kept the intensity all game. We have been playing together since we were kids, have great chemistry and we just play together.” Dylan Burpee, guard, Southern Aroostook High School

March 17: Hundreds gather to honor the kindness of Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley