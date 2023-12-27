January
MARCH
March 3: 25 people become US citizens at 1st Bangor naturalization ceremony in 3 years
“It has been a journey to this day,” Waterville business owner Churchill Elangwe-Preston said after the citizenship ceremony. “It was not always a smooth ride. There have been bumps in the road, but Americans have been so nice to me.”Elangwe-Preston, 45, of Waterville; Cameroon native and naturalized citizen
March 6: Katherine Langlais becomes 1st woman to win Can-Am 250
March 6: Southern Aroostook boys defeat Forest Hills for 2nd straight Class D state title
“We just came out to play and we got the win. The points just came with it. We just came out and played, kept the intensity all game. We have been playing together since we were kids, have great chemistry and we just play together.”Dylan Burpee, guard, Southern Aroostook High School
March 17: Hundreds gather to honor the kindness of Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
April. 18-20: 34-year-old with long criminal record charged in 4 Bowdoin shooting deaths
The victims are;
- Cynthia R. Eaton, 63, of Ocala, Florida
- David Lee Eaton, 66, both of Ocala, Florida,
- Robert C. Eger Jr., 72
- Patricia Deraps Eger, 62
APRIL
MAY
May 4: Former independent gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler to serve 9 months for child porn
May 7: Husson graduates more than 850 students at commencement
May 15: Why this Maine woman hikes naked
“I have people tell me I should be ashamed to be naked because of all my scars and because I am fat. I tell those kind of people, ‘If you can’t appreciate what this body does for me, then shame on you.'”Laura Casey, breast cancer survivor and double-mastectomy recipient
June 11: ‘Resilient’ Bangor High School pandemic class of 2023 graduates
“Overnight, we were propelled into the unknown. Sophomore year brought about a whirlwind of change. Living in a constant state of fear and stress was surely one the most difficult situations many of us have ever experienced, parents and teachers included.”Bangor High School Class of 2023 Class President Taylor Coombs
June 20: York softball edges Nokomis for Class B state title on freshman’s pinch-hit single
June 27: Maine House and Senate endorse Janet Mills’ abortion bill
- July 19: Janet Mills signs off on 1 of nation’s most permissive abortion laws
- Aug. 24: Maine abortion providers don’t expect big changes under new law
- Sept. 8: Maine’s post-Dobbs abortion bump stands out for being small
JUNE
Aug. 2: Susan Collins: Bangor has ‘a long way to go’ in addressing homeless population
“Obviously not every problem has been solved, but city officials have told me that without the assistance they got from [the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development], they would not have been successful in dismantling some of the encampments and finding safe housing for the homeless individuals who were there.”U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine
Aug. 3: Animals return to the Bangor State Fair for the 1st time in 3 years
Aug. 23: A Southwest Harbor preserve is a haven for the elusive monarch butterfly
AUGUST
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 6: Portland clears another large homeless encampment
Sept. 17: Atlantic storm Lee delivered high winds and rain but retreated from Maine quickly
Sept. 25: Bangor family fights to keep its emotional support chickens
“We’re very relieved, like a huge burden has been lifted,” Amy Martin said following the Bangor Board of Appeals unanimous decision to allow the family to keep the chickens. “We’re just happy C-Jay gets to keep his chickens.”Amy Martin, mother of C-Jay Martin, who was born with a number of physical and developmental disabilities
OCTOBER
LEWISTON MASS SHOOTING
Oct. 25-27: 18 killed, 13 injured in Maine mass shooting; Robert Card found dead
November
Nov. 1: James Taylor helps Lewiston kick off 1st football game after mass shooting
Nov. 1: Lewiston and its football team rebound on a special night
Nov. 3: Joe Biden tells Lewiston ‘you’re not alone’ 9 days after mass shooting
“Jill and I are here on behalf of the American people to grieve with you and make sure you know that you’re not alone.”President Joe Biden, at Schemengees Bar and Grille, nine days after the Lewiston shooting
Nov. 17: This Maine family has been farming since before the US was a country