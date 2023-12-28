BANGOR — Northern Light Acadia Hospital is pleased to share that Terrie Haggey, PsyD recently joined Acadia’s Psychology Services team.

In addition to group and individual therapy and psychological assessments, Terrie enjoys working with individuals who have an intellectual disability and mental health concerns. She currently conducts research on health and mental health needs of individuals with an intellectual disability and has training in Dialectical Behavior Therapy.

Regarding her treatment philosophy, Terrie says she likes working with people to build personal insight, skills, and new habits that will help them to achieve an increased sense of mastery and independence. Her hope is to assist in increasing positive self-worth and developing ways to communicate that self-worth effectively.

Terrie earned her doctor of psychology from Chatham University in Pittsburgh and went on to complete both an internship and residency at Compass Health Network in Rolla, Missouri.

Terrie officially began seeing patients at Acadia Hospital on Nov. 13.