WALDO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension is hosting a presentation and roundtable discussion focused on the growing and marketing practices for specialty potato varieties from 4-6 p.m. on Jan. 22 at the UMaine Extension office, 922 Waterville Road.

The event will feature a presentation by Brett Johnson, UMaine Extension sustainable agriculture and farm business management educator, who will share best practices in the cultivation of specialty potato varieties. Following the presentation, there will be a roundtable discussion in which commercial specialty potato producers are encouraged to share their experiences in marketing these products. The information gathered during the discussion will contribute to UMaine’s ongoing potato variety trialing efforts.

Consumer interest and demand for fresh-market potato varieties with unique size, shape, color and taste profiles have been on the rise. The trend presents exciting market opportunities for specialty crop producers.

The event is free and will include light refreshments. Donations are welcome, but not required. To register, visit the event webpage. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, please contact Billiejo Pendleton at billiejo.pendleton@maine.edu or 207-342-5971.