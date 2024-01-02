Police seized 2,300 marijuana plants and arrested two men in connection with illegal marijuana growing operations at two homes in the town of Belgrade.

At about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Maine State Police, responding to community complaints, executed search warrants at a residence on Guptill Road and another residence on Point Road, where they seized the marijuana plants.

Troopers arrested Yuequan Chen, 44, of Massachusetts, and Li Min Chan, 66, of Florida, and charged them with illegal cultivation of marijuana and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs. Both are class B felonies.

Chen and Chan were brought to Kennebec County Jail.

Tuesday’s arrests follow another large bust of an illegal marijuana growing operation, Saturday, in the town of China.