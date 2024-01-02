Glenn Moshier, Ellsworth’s city manager and police chief, has been placed on indefinite leave with the police department pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Moshier provided the information directly to the Bangor Daily News when asked about it Tuesday afternoon. Moshier, who continues to fill his duties as city manager, said he was placed on leave Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Moshier declined to provide additional information about why he has been placed on leave. He said the length of his leave will depend on how long the investigation takes.

He declined further comment.

Michelle Beal, chair of Ellsworth’s City Council, declined Tuesday to comment on Moshier’s status, citing the confidential nature of personnel information, which prevents city officials from disclosing personal information about other city employees. Final discipline records for public sector employees are considered public, Beal said, but there are no such records that apply to Moshier.

Because of Moshier’s dual role as city manager and police chief, day-to-day operation of the city’s police department has been overseen by Deputy Chief Troy Bires since Moshier took on the additional role of city manager after David Cole retired from the position in 2020.

Bires, who continues to oversee the department’s operations, declined Tuesday to comment on Moshier’s employment status.

Moshier has been the city’s police chief since 2017, after the abrupt resignation of previous chief Harold Bickmore.

Last summer, after Moshier and other city officials had repeatedly received feedback from citizens that the positions of police chief and city manager should be held by different people, Moshier told city officials that he planned to step down as city manager. He said he would continue to serve in that position until the city could hire a new city manager and then, after a new city manager began work, would continue to work solely as the city’s police chief.

Information about how far along the city is in hiring a new city manager was unavailable Tuesday afternoon.