A death investigation in Bar Harbor turned up no foul play, according to Maine State Police.

On Sunday at about 11:40 a.m. Bar Harbor police were called to a report of a death at an apartment on Des Isle Avenue.

The deceased person, who police have not identified, was brought to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for an autopsy on Monday.

Based on the autopsy and an investigation, the Maine Department of Public Safety said it “does not appear to be a suspicious death.” Police did not provide any additional details about the death or the reason for the investigation.