Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I think that Maine’s secretary of state needs to be impeached or otherwise removed from office, and that her action to remove Donald Trump from the primary ballot is an assault by one person on the voting rights of every Mainer. Because she and other left-wing Democrats have decided to refer to the actions of the citizens of the U.S. protest on Jan. 6 as an insurrection. With charges brought against Trump and no finding of guilt on the latest left-wing attack.

It appears to me that the secretary of state could be charged under the 14th Amendment with trying to alter the voting rights of the citizens of this country with an insurrection. It is not the secretary’s job to determine guilt or innocence. In this country you and I and every American citizen are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Leo H. Mazerall

Stockton Springs