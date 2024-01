Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

The recent decisions to exclude Donald Trump from the ballot in Maine and Colorado are being justified under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

There’s no small irony in the fact that Section 1 of the same amendment expressly forbids the states from denying any citizen due process of or equal protection under the law.

Larry Balchen

Jonesport