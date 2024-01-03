FORT KENT, Maine – Sami Manirath, 52, of Fort Kent, died shortly after an accident on Tuesday in which her vehicle rolled into the Fish River, according to Fort Kent Police.

Manirath was known in the community as the owner of Sami’s Cuisine and Cocktails, a restaurant she opened in late 2022. She lived in Laos until she was eight years old, then moved to Buffalo, New York, and then to Fort Kent in 2022.

Police responded to the incident at 4:45 p.m. and, according to Fort Kent Police Chief Michael DeLena, the crash originated off East Main Street. Manirath’s vehicle, a white 2023 GMC Acadia, left the road and entered an apartment building parking lot, where it veered off a ledge, struck an embankment and rolled multiple times before landing in Fish River.

The vehicle was submerged while Fort Kent Fire and Rescue worked to recover the driver, who was taken to Northern Maine Medical Center and later flown to Bangor. DeLena said the driver was in critical condition at this time.

DeLena said Manirath succumbed to her injuries at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Fort Kent’s police and fire departments were also assisted by Ambulance Service Inc., Maine Warden Service, Maine State Police, and US Border Patrol. The Presque Isle Police Department and Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in crash reconstruction.

The chief said the incident is still under investigation.

This story was updated to include the driver ‘s identity and that she died.