Brunswick has raised the pay for firefighters again as a response to the first responder workforce shortage.

The Portland Press Herald reported that Brunswick Town Council approved an 8.65 percent pay increase for firefighters last week.

The raises took effect Monday and are aimed at helping with recruitment and retention.

The Brunswick Fire Department saw 10 vacancies over the fall because of firefighters retiring, moving to higher-paying departments or changing careers.

Starting pay in the fire department starts at $25 per hour and a 4 percent increase will take effect in July.