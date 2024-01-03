PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Presque Isle Fish and Game Club’s Spring Sportsman’s Show will return in 2024 to a larger venue and new attractions for outdoor enthusiasts.

Last year, the Spring Sportsman’s Show returned for the first time since COVID and attracted more than 4,000 people, said Nick Archer, the event’s chairperson.

With larger crowds and more interest from outdoor vendors, the club is moving its show from the University of Maine at Presque Isle’s Gentile Hall to The Forum in Presque Isle on March 23 and 24. The Forum will allow the club to welcome at least 60 total vendors, compared to 40 or more inside Gentile Hall, Archer said.

At 350 members, Presque Isle’s club is one of the largest in Maine and its spring show is its annual fundraiser. The Presque Isle show has become as popular as others in the state, including the Eastern Maine Sportsman’s Show in Orono, slated for March 15 to 17, and State of Maine Sportsman’s Show in Augusta, being held April 19 to 21.

“We surpassed pre-COVID crowds last year. Everybody was looking for something to do,” Archer said. “We’ll have quite a few new vendors this year and a few new attractions.”

Close to 40 vendors have already signed on for the 2024 show, including a new electronic skeet-and-trap shotgun game, an air bow range courtesy of Cabela’s and expanded space for Riverside Diner’s food area, L.L. Bean’s catch-and-release fish pond and a fly-fishing dealer.

Maine Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, Maine Forest Service, Maine Trust for Public Land and Operation Game Thief will also return with larger spaces at The Forum.

Typically, vendors have come from throughout New England and Canada, even as far away as New York, Archer said.

Interested vendors can sign up through Aroostook Sportsman’s Association, the Presque Isle Fish and Game Club’s new nonprofit organization.

Proceeds from the spring show will fund youth programs, summer camp scholarships and training programs for folks throughout Aroostook.