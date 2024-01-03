Orono has set aside $10,000 to offer residents or local groups interested in hosting events that bring people together and build community pride.

The pot of funding, approved by the Orono Town Council in November 2022, will support the start of new citizen-led community projects and is meant to deepen people’s sense of belonging. The awards are being referred to as “community-building mini grants.”

Councilors will prioritize requests of $1,000 or less so that multiple projects have a chance to be funded.

Because the COVID-19 pandemic put many activities on pause, this fund encourages some building back, Councilor Sarah Marx said. It is intended to be a one-time investment from the town, but if a project is well-received, applicants could choose to fundraise and host an event annually, she said.

“I’m a big believer that things that come from the grassroots up are the best ideas usually,” the councilor said. “Orono is already a community that has great ideas and creativity and fascinating, kind, loving people who live here. The more chances we get to connect with each other, the better.”

Orono received an application from Gabriel Frey seeking $750 to bring Wabanaki music and storytelling to one of the town’s potlucks. During the potluck Sunday, Jan. 7, Frey’s family will introduce musical artist Jason Brown, who also goes by Firefly, and Carol Dana, an author and Penobscot language keeper. Both are members of the Penobscot Nation.

Penobscot language historian Carol Dana, pictured in July 2021. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The town has hosted a few community potlucks in 2023, and they naturally seemed to take on themes, Frey said. In November, his 10-year-old daughter, Musquon Frey, asked if a Wabanaki-themed event could be held, and the response was positive, he said. So Frey applied to bring Brown and Dana’s talents to the potluck, and the grant will cover the costs.

“In Wabanki tradition, winter is traditionally reserved for storytelling,” said Frey, who is Passamaquoddy, and whose wife, Suzanne Greenlaw, is Maliseet. “It’s going to be about looking forward to the [new] year.”

Those interested in getting a mini grant to fund their project must apply through the town website.

The funding will not support political activities, activists or public advocacy. Projects should support “one of the council’s goals or missions to build a greater community,” according to guidelines. If the council approves a project, an applicant will work with municipal staff to create a plan for the activity or event.

Now that the fund is up and running, Orono hopes to receive more applications, Marx said.

“I think community is always important,” she said. “It’s what makes Orono glorious.”