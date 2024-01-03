A man is on the run after allegedly robbing a market in Lisbon Falls on Tuesday evening.

The suspect entered the Rusty Lantern on Lisbon Street about 6:30 p.m., demanded that the store’s clerk give him money and then fled on a bicycle with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Lisbon Police Chief Ryan McGee.

The man didn’t produce a weapon during the robbery, and no one was injured at the Rusty Lantern, McGee said late Tuesday night.

McGee described the suspect as white, thin and 5-foot-8. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, dark-colored pants and a cloth over his face.

The bicycle was light colored and had a distinctive brown seat, according to McGee.

Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect can contact Detective Christopher Sibley at 207-353-2500, ext. 1.