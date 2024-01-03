Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies up north and mostly sunny skies down south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
How Shenna Bellows is defending her decision to keep Donald Trump off Maine’s ballot
She’s done scores of television and radio interviews since her Dec. 28 decision, including chats with conservatives who have pushed her to explain.
PLUS: As expected, Donald Trump has appealed that decision to Maine’s Superior Court, reiterating his attorneys’ arguments that Bellows lacked the legal authority to disqualify him.
The housing debates in store for the Maine Legislature in 2024
In the upcoming legislative session, lawmakers will consider nine new bills related to housing and two dozen carried over from 2023.
Bangor approves 60-unit development after court-ordered revision
The Maine Woods proposal has been supported by advocates of new housing in the city, but many neighbors have opposed the project, which was first approved in 2022.
Orono has $10K for ‘mini grants’ to locals who want to build community pride
Town councilors will prioritize requests of $1,000 or less so that multiple projects have a chance to be funded.
One of Maine’s largest outdoor sporting shows is growing in 2024
Presque Isle Fish and Game Club is moving its Spring Sportsman’s Show from UMPI’s Gentile Hall to The Forum in Presque Isle.
Ellsworth police chief placed on leave
Glenn Moshier, who is also the city manager, has been placed on indefinite leave with the police department pending an investigation.
Protesters fail to stop Portland homeless camp clearance
While protesters formed a human chain blocking the lower entrance, work crews began clearing the camp from the upper entrance.
How 6 fictional Maine towns compare with real places
These iconic fictional Maine towns aren’t real, but they still loom large in people’s imaginations.
Bangor High basketball girls erase 15-point halftime deficit to beat defending state champs
The Rams rallied behind sophomore starters Avery Clark and Dalaney Horr to pull out an impressive 44-38 victory in Bangor.
UMaine men’s hockey is climbing national ranks
UMaine is showing it can win even if its top line of Lynden Breen between the Nadeau brothers doesn’t score.
With patience and the right strategy, you can track hares in the snow
It can be done and is hellish fun, but there are keys to a successful hunt.
In other Maine news …
Sunday storm may bring widespread snow to Maine
Maine workers without retirement plans can now get state-sponsored Roth IRA
New statewide immigration office is a top priority for advocates
Aroostook County backs plan for regional code enforcement officers
Bar Harbor death ruled not suspicious
3 arrested after Maine police bust illegal marijuana operation
2 arrested, 2,300 plants seized at Belgrade illegal marijuana farms
Man is on the run after allegedly robbing Lisbon Falls market
Damon’s reopening Waterville store after employee was killed there