Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies up north and mostly sunny skies down south.

She’s done scores of television and radio interviews since her Dec. 28 decision, including chats with conservatives who have pushed her to explain.

PLUS: As expected, Donald Trump has appealed that decision to Maine’s Superior Court, reiterating his attorneys’ arguments that Bellows lacked the legal authority to disqualify him.

In the upcoming legislative session, lawmakers will consider nine new bills related to housing and two dozen carried over from 2023.

The Maine Woods proposal has been supported by advocates of new housing in the city, but many neighbors have opposed the project, which was first approved in 2022.

Town councilors will prioritize requests of $1,000 or less so that multiple projects have a chance to be funded.

Presque Isle Fish and Game Club is moving its Spring Sportsman’s Show from UMPI’s Gentile Hall to The Forum in Presque Isle.

Glenn Moshier, who is also the city manager, has been placed on indefinite leave with the police department pending an investigation.

While protesters formed a human chain blocking the lower entrance, work crews began clearing the camp from the upper entrance.

These iconic fictional Maine towns aren’t real, but they still loom large in people’s imaginations.

The Rams rallied behind sophomore starters Avery Clark and Dalaney Horr to pull out an impressive 44-38 victory in Bangor.

UMaine is showing it can win even if its top line of Lynden Breen between the Nadeau brothers doesn’t score.

It can be done and is hellish fun, but there are keys to a successful hunt.

In other Maine news …

Sunday storm may bring widespread snow to Maine

Maine workers without retirement plans can now get state-sponsored Roth IRA

New statewide immigration office is a top priority for advocates

Aroostook County backs plan for regional code enforcement officers

Bar Harbor death ruled not suspicious

3 arrested after Maine police bust illegal marijuana operation

2 arrested, 2,300 plants seized at Belgrade illegal marijuana farms

Man is on the run after allegedly robbing Lisbon Falls market

Damon’s reopening Waterville store after employee was killed there

NYC earthquake felt in Maine