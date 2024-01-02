A Waterville business is reopening on Tuesday after an employee was found dead there last week.

Damon’s Beverage decided to reopen the Waterville location after speaking with staff, it said in a Monday night Facebook post. Damon’s planned to reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The decision comes after a co-worker found the body of 52-year-old Angela Bragg of Waterville on Thursday.

She died of “sharp force injury.”

The suspect, 20-year-old Spridal Hubiak of Waterville, has been charged with murder.

He was arrested in Arkansas on Sunday after a police chase that ended when police shot him after he climbed out of his car holding an AR-style rifle.

Hubiak is in “stable” condition.

Hubiak and Bragg worked at Damon’s beverage in Waterville.