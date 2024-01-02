SCARBOROUGH — In appreciation of the work of emergency healthcare workers throughout the year, Town & Country Federal Credit Union marked Jan. 1 by providing pizza to nearly 250 ER workers at Maine Medical Center, Mercy – Northern Light Hospital, Southern Maine Health Care and, in an acknowledgement of the incredible efforts this past fall after the tragic shootings in Lewiston, the staff at Central Maine Medical Center.

In keeping with the credit union’s strong commitment to supporting local businesses, Town & Country partnered with Otto’s Pizza to provide the meals.

All of the hospitals appreciated the thoughtful gesture by Town & Country. Wendy Napolitano, vice president of operations performance at Northern Light – Mercy Hospital, explained, “What a wonderful gesture to start the new year. Staff were touched and grateful for Town & Country’s kindness and consideration for the hardworking health care teams caring for our communities every day.”

“In all of the celebrations surrounding the New Year, it’s easy to forget the dedicated people that are on the frontlines treating emergencies not just on New Year’s Day but throughout the year. Because of their dedication and commitment, our communities are stronger and healthier. We believe that ‘Local Helping Local’ goes beyond helping provide financial services to our community but also recognizing and supporting the importance of acknowledging people and organizations that are vital parts of where we live,” explained Jon Paradise, senior vice president of communications, marketing and community outreach at Town & Country.

The contribution of meals concludes another year of ‘Local Helping Local’ by Town & Country. In 2023, the credit union not only provided financial solutions to its nearly 40,000 members, but financial and volunteer support to nearly 200 local nonprofits and organizations totaling nearly $325,000 (paid and in-kind), as well as providing hundreds of gift cards to support local businesses.

“We are where we live and that’s why supporting our community is a core part of who we are and has been since 1953. ‘Local helping local’ means local decisions, local commitment, and local support. Simply put, it’s who we are and what we do. Supporting the incredible team of emergency room workers at healthcare facilities throughout southern Maine marks a great beginning to 2024. We were determined to include Central Maine Medical Center because of the events in Lewiston and the important role that the staff their had immediately after the events and in the days following. We wanted to say ‘thank you’,” explained David Libby, president and CEO of the credit union.

As Maine’s second-largest credit union with 40,000 members, Town & Country is a full-service financial institution offering a wide range of financial products and services to people who live, work, go to school, or worship in Cumberland and York Counties. In 2022, Town & Country was named “Best Credit Union in the 207” and “Best Mortgage Lender in the 207,” and was recently named “Best Credit Union” in the Best of Portland competition. It is also the only Maine credit union to be designated as one of Maine’s “Best Credit Unions” by Forbes in three out of the past six years. The credit union has approximately $550 million in assets and is part of the largest branch network in the country. To learn more, visit http://www.tcfcu.com.