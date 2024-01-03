A woman was arrested in Fairfield late Tuesday night when she allegedly drove 100 mph while drunk.

Kristen Gullifer, 35, of Skowhegan has been charged with operating under the influence and criminal speeding, according to Officer Casey Dugas, a spokesperson for the Fairfield Police Department.

Gullifer was driving an SUV on Norridgewock Road about 11 p.m. when a police officer observed her going 100 mph in a 55 mph zone, Dugas said Wednesday morning.

When he pulled her over, Sgt. Patrick Mank determined she had drunk alcohol before driving. A breath test determined her blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit of 0.08 percent, according to Dugas.

Gullifer was taken to the Somerset County Jail in Madison, where her bail was set at $500.