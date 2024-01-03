A Windham man is in federal custody after police say he downloaded thousands of images of child pornography.

Cote Noonan, 32, was arrested last Friday and charged with possessing and distributing child pornography, according to the Portland Press Herald.

He reportedly admitted to downloading thousands of images of young children.

Noonan allegedly started messaging an undercover FBI agent in October in an online forum known as a place to exchange child pornography.

He allegedly told an undercover FBI agent “that he is attracted to babies and toddlers,” according to the Press Herald.

The Press Herald reported Noonan sent the FBI agent several videos involving boys between 7 months and 7 years old.

Last week, authorities searched Noonan’s home and found images of children younger than 12 years old on his laptop, cell phone and multiple hard drives.

Noonan is scheduled to appear in federal court Friday.