Sami Manirath, pictured at Sporting Club in St. Agatha. Credit: Courtesy of Sami Manirath

FORT KENT, Maine — Sami Manirath only lived in Fort Kent for a couple of years, but during that brief time she opened three establishments, made countless friends, and left a lasting impression in the St. John Valley.

Manirath, 52, died shortly after a Tuesday crash in which her vehicle rolled into the Fish River, according to the Fort Kent Police Department.

Born in Laos, Manirath recounted in a 2022 interview how she and her family escaped fire and bullets to move to America, adding that these experiences provided her energy and motivation that she carried on into her adulthood. She moved to Buffalo, New York, at eight years old, and then to Fort Kent in 2022. During this time, she worked remotely as a corporate attorney for Dallas-based law firm Sumner and Schick.

She also opened up three establishments in the area, two Sami’s Cuisine and Cocktails restaurants — one in Fort Kent and another in Madawaska — and Club Sami’s, a nightclub at the same location as the Fort Kent restaurant.

Amber Rankine, executive director of the Greater Fort Kent Area Chamber of Commerce, said she first met Manirath in late 2022 when she first opened Sami’s Cuisine and Cocktails.

“She walked into my office with her ideas and nearly jumped a foot off the ground while telling them to me,” said Rankine. “Her energy was as light as her mood and the woman never stopped smiling.”

Manirath hosted numerous community events at her establishments, including dance parties tailored for children, and “The Voice of Northern Maine,” a talent contest for local artists. Rankine recounted several occasions in which she visited one of Manirath’s establishments and people were packed from one end to the other.

Less than a day after the unexpected death of local restaurateur Sami Manirath, community members have been placing flowers at the entrance of her business. The movement was started by Wallagrass Town Manager Lana Voisine, who said she was inspired to give back to someone who gave so much to her community. Credit: Courtesy of the Greater Fort Kent Chamber of Commerce

“She treated her staff and anyone that entered her establishments like family,” said Rankine. “She showed her love in a million different things and ways. And it wasn’t always easy on her, but she smiled through it.”

Rankine said each of Manirath’s establishments provided over a dozen jobs.

And the community is already showing their love for Manirath by placing flowers at the entrance of her Fort Kent restaurant. Wallagrass Town Manager Lana Voisine started the movement on Wednesday, and was quickly followed by Rankine and other community members.

“The reason why I did it is because she gave so much to the community,” Voisine said. “We saw everything that she did to help everyone. This is our way of saying thank you for everything that you’ve done for us.”

Voisine said the first time she met Manirath was on St. Patrick’s Day in her restaurant. She said Manirath was festive and made everyone feel at home.

“No matter what she was facing, she always had a smile on her face,” said Voisine. “She always made you feel welcome, like you were a part of her family.”

Voisine said that she and other community members were shocked to learn of Manirath’s unexpected death.

Rankine said Manirath, whether present in person or in spirit, will always be a part of Fort Kent.

“Sami stepped foot in Fort Kent and will forever leave her footprint behind,” she said.