Sitting here looking out at the barren fields on the first day of 2024. Gray clouds cover the Down East sky behind the spruce forest to the west.

At 85, it would be so easy to close my eyes, turn up the thermostat, and lie on the couch and rest.

But there is work to be done: seeds to order, seeds to plant, and there are words to write.

For I am frightened.

Donald J. Trump wants to be the ruler of the country I love, the country in whose army I served for three years and where my children and family abide.

I think he has shown disdain for the rule of law, a scorn for moral behavior, and a pendant for self-enrichment at the expense of others. He is not fit, in any sense of the word, to be our president.

I look forward to expressing my views in November.

Richard C. Hoyt

Lubec