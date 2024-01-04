Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Not all proposals by the green lobby are bad. Catalytic converters got rid of the fumes that stung our eyes in cities. Power plant filters cleared the haze that blocked the view from Cadillac Mountain and acidified our waters. However, I think that global and astronomic forces combined with world industry make it certain that even a total ban of gasoline and diesel vehicles in Maine would not move the needle one tiny bit. To disrupt our economy without any good effect just to make some of us feel better is a bad idea.

However, Tom Bradley’s call in a Bangor Daily News column to install plenty of charging stations to encourage those who may buy electric vehicles to come enjoy our ski slopes, forests, lakes, and shores is a good idea. They will speed up the trend for voluntary change to electric vehicles as they improve and become more common. Let’s find more ways to improve the situation without wasting time and money that are needed for things that will work.

John Ashby Morton

Little Deer Isle