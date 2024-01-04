Police seized several firearms from a Clifton residence after a shooting there Wednesday morning.

A man there called police about 7:40 a.m. to say he shot through his bedroom door after hearing noises in the Gethell Road home, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with the man. While they were at the scene, more shots were fired, prompting police to order neighbors to evacuate or shelter in place.

Deputies convinced the 50-year-old man to leave the home. During a search of the home, deputies found a dog that had died from a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies invoked Maine’s yellow-flag law to take the man to a local hospital for a mental health and substance use evaluation, and several firearms were seized from his home, the sheriff’s office said.

He was charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

No additional information was released.