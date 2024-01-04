Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s, with snow showers up north and clouds departing to leave mostly sunny skies down south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Janet Mills wants courts to settle question of Donald Trump’s ballot eligibility
The governor’s spokesperson said that Janet Mills believes the decision on if Donald Trump should be president should fall to the people.
PLUS: Donald Trump is asking Supreme Court justices to reverse the Colorado ruling barring him from the state’s ballot without even hearing arguments.
Republican introduces resolution to impeach Shenna Bellows over Donald Trump decision
She is certain to keep her job as secretary of state because the Legislature is controlled by the Democratic Party.
PLUS: Read the resolution advanced by Rep. John Andrews here.
Multi-state bomb threat forces evacuation of Maine State House
At least seven other state legislatures were targeted with similar bomb threats on Wednesday.
Maine fire marshal violated staff labor rights, state board rules
The decision confirms concerns that fire marshal’s office employees had voiced in the past, and builds on prior workplace management complaints.
From shampoo to pesticides, see Maine’s 1st list of products with ‘forever chemicals’
The man-made chemicals have been linked to a range of harmful health effects when consumed, and are present in numerous products.
Maine lobstermen sue to stop new electronic tracking
The five lobstermen argue the tracking system is an “immediate and serious risk” to their constitutional right to privacy.
Bangor tiny home park slated to finish within 6 months
At the development, in the former Martel mobile home park at 1337 Hammond St., about 20 of the 34 tiny homes have been built.
Hampden is clearing land for rec fields at site of future community center
The Town Council voted Monday to seek bids to clear more than eight acres of timber and vegetation around the Lura Hoit Memorial Pool.
Fort Kent entrepreneur who died after crash remembered for energy she brought to the community
Sami Manirath opened three establishments, made countless friends and left a lasting impression in the St. John Valley.
Presque Isle’s 1st female police chief retires after 38 years with the department
Laurie Kelly became the city’s first female patrol officer in 1986 after ending her military service as a linguist in the U.S. Army and embraced parallels between the military and policing.
Greenville ski area scrambles to fix snowmaking system after storm
“We’re just another snowstorm or a few good snow-making days away from being able to open officially.”
New owners look to end nursing care at Ellsworth facility
The new owners of Seaport Village are looking to convert the nursing home into a fully residential care facility.
7 winter driving and car care tips that may not be true
There are a lot of commonly held beliefs about driving in the winter, and we’re here to bust some myths — or uphold things that are true.
UMaine women’s basketball hopes senior’s hot streak will lead to America East title
The team’s quest to win the league tournament could depend on the players like senior guard-forward Caroline Bornemann.
Have you seen a fisher cat wag its tail?
BDN contributor Allie Ladd shared the scraps from his butchered deer. The fisher found them and thought it had struck gold.
Processing my own deer for the 1st time was a tough challenge
“Ideally, I would have had an expert standing right there next to me. I didn’t ask for help, but if I had it to do again, I probably would.”
In other Maine news …
New Maine law requires on-duty law enforcement to carry Narcan
FEMA is visiting Maine this week to assess December storm damage
Relief fund set up to help Maine businesses affected by storm
Proposed Avangrid merger with New Mexico energy company scuttled
Missing Hermon woman found safe
Man in custody after Clifton shooting
Brunswick raises fire department pay to attract more recruits
Drunken driver accused of going 100 mph in Fairfield
Pedestrian seriously injured in Augusta crash
Man crashes into Sebago home after he fell asleep behind the wheel
Windham man accused of possessing and distributing child pornography
Man accused of setting fire to Westbrook home
Jaffray leads Ellsworth girls to hard-fought basketball win over Old Town in B final rematch
UMaine freshman hockey forward making most of unexpected opportunity