Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s, with snow showers up north and clouds departing to leave mostly sunny skies down south. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The governor’s spokesperson said that Janet Mills believes the decision on if Donald Trump should be president should fall to the people.

PLUS: Donald Trump is asking Supreme Court justices to reverse the Colorado ruling barring him from the state’s ballot without even hearing arguments.

She is certain to keep her job as secretary of state because the Legislature is controlled by the Democratic Party.

PLUS: Read the resolution advanced by Rep. John Andrews here.

At least seven other state legislatures were targeted with similar bomb threats on Wednesday.

The decision confirms concerns that fire marshal’s office employees had voiced in the past, and builds on prior workplace management complaints.

The man-made chemicals have been linked to a range of harmful health effects when consumed, and are present in numerous products.

The five lobstermen argue the tracking system is an “immediate and serious risk” to their constitutional right to privacy.

At the development, in the former Martel mobile home park at 1337 Hammond St., about 20 of the 34 tiny homes have been built.

The Town Council voted Monday to seek bids to clear more than eight acres of timber and vegetation around the Lura Hoit Memorial Pool.

Sami Manirath opened three establishments, made countless friends and left a lasting impression in the St. John Valley.

Laurie Kelly became the city’s first female patrol officer in 1986 after ending her military service as a linguist in the U.S. Army and embraced parallels between the military and policing.

“We’re just another snowstorm or a few good snow-making days away from being able to open officially.”

The new owners of Seaport Village are looking to convert the nursing home into a fully residential care facility.

There are a lot of commonly held beliefs about driving in the winter, and we’re here to bust some myths — or uphold things that are true.

The team’s quest to win the league tournament could depend on the players like senior guard-forward Caroline Bornemann.

BDN contributor Allie Ladd shared the scraps from his butchered deer. The fisher found them and thought it had struck gold.

“Ideally, I would have had an expert standing right there next to me. I didn’t ask for help, but if I had it to do again, I probably would.”

In other Maine news …

