An 18-year-old charged with attempted murder is back in Maine after spending about a month in jail on Rikers Island in New York, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Ariana Tito of Biddeford was arrested in Brooklyn, New York, last month in connection with a shooting in Saco that left 32-year-old Kayla Grant in critical condition.

Police said Grant is still recovering from her injuries.

Grant was shot on Nov. 28 at a home on Temple Street at the same address where Tito’s brother, Lorenze Labonte, was arrested a day earlier.

Labonte is accused of killing Ahmed Sharif in November.

Investigators have not said if the shootings were related.

Tito has not yet been indicted.

Her attorney said that she will plead not guilty if indicted.