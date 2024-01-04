An Auburn man awaiting trial on a murder charge in connection with the killing of a Lewiston man has been charged with assaulting a corrections officer, according to the Sun Journal.

Barry Zollarcoffer, 49, was indicted on Wednesday, charging him with assault on an officer and criminal mischief, according to the Sun Journal.

Zollarcoffer is accused of assaulting a corrections officer and damaging his glasses on Nov. 16, according to the Sun Journal.

Zollarcoffer is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn after he was charged with the murder of 37-year-old Nicholas Blake in October 2022.

Police initially responded to River Street in Lewiston for a report of a robbery. While investigating, they found Blake’s body after River Street.

Zollarcoffer is also facing robbery and burglary charges in connection with Blake’s death.

A second man, Andrew Stallings, was charged in connection with Blake’s death as well.