A missing Oakfield man has been found safe.

Gordon Morton, 87, was last seen at his River Road home about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Morton, who suffers from cognitive issues, was heading to his sister’s house in Oakfield but never arrived, Moss said Friday morning.

Later on Friday morning, Moss confirmed that Morton had been located and was safe.