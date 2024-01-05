Cold air has arrived in Maine, and a snowstorm is headed our way this weekend. Totals of up to a foot are possible Saturday night and Sunday in southern Maine.

Things clear out for Friday, and we turn much colder. We start the day in the teens, with temperatures only reaching the high 20s. There will be plenty of sun.

By Saturday, clouds will be increasing ahead of widespread snow on Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the 20s or low 30s.

Weekend snowstorm

An area of low pressure will track south of Maine bringing widespread snow Saturday night into Sunday.

A storm will bring snow to Maine on Saturday night into Sunday morning. The highest impact is forecast for southern Maine. Credit: CBS 13

Totals

The highest amounts will be in far southern Maine.

York County looks to be the bullseye with this storm, with 6 to 10 inches for most of the county. Up to 12 inches is possible in southern York County into Seacoast New Hampshire. The Portland area also is forecast to see snow accumulation in the 6-to-10-inch range.

Those totals decrease on the northernmost boundary of the storm. The Fryeburg-Lewiston-Augusta corridor will likely see 3 to 6 inches of snow. The mountains may see just 1 to 3 inches.

This will be a cold, fluffy snow.

Timing

Snow begins between 10 p.m. and midnight Saturday. Snow will quickly pick up in intensity, with heavy snow early Sunday morning.

That snow will continue falling steadily through the morning hours.

Snow lightens up for the afternoon before coming to an end between 6 and 9 p.m. Sunday. Skies will then clear out overnight.

Wind

While winds don’t look to be a huge factor on Sunday, it could get breezy at times, causing blowing snow and reducing visibility.

It won’t be the best day to travel.

After the storm moves out Sunday evening, things clear out for Monday, remaining chilly in the 20s. Quiet weather will not be sticking around long, however.

Midweek storm

A powerful storm system looks to arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday. This looks like it could bring a much bigger impact than the weekend snow.

This storm looks mild, with heavy rain, strong winds, flooding and coastal flooding all possible.

While there may be some snow, it will likely switch to rain for most areas. Heavy rain on top of snow and saturated soils potentially poses a major flood threat.

Winds coming out of the southeast could lead to damage and power outages as well.

Quiet weather returns by Thursday, but there are indications another storm may be in the cards by next weekend as an active pattern continues.