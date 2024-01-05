The Ellsworth Water Department on Friday issued an advisory for consumers to boil their tap water because it may be unsafe.

In a notice published Friday at 7 p.m., the water department said customers should boil water for at least five minutes before drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth or “using it in any other activity.”

The department did not say why the water is unsafe or when the boil order might be lifted.

Areas specifically affected, according to the water department, include:

School Street (from State Street to Main Street)

Church Street (from Oak Street to School Street)

Park Street (from School Street to Garden Street)

Birch Avenue (from State Street to Oak Street)