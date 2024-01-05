Spridal Hubiak Credit: Greene County Sheriff's Office

The man suspected of murdering a liquor store coworker before fleeing to Arkansas where he was shot by police has been released from the hospital and is now in police custody, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Spridal Hubiak, 20, is accused of killing 52-year-old Angela Bragg, whose body was found by a coworker at Damon’s Beverage in Waterville on December 28, 2023.

Hubiak was found sleeping in his car on New Year’s Eve in a parking lot in the town of Flippin, Arkansas. When he was approached by police, he allegedly fled the scene, leading police on a chase.

On Highway 65 in Boone County, some 30 miles west of Flippin, police disabled his car with spike mats, at which point Hubiak got out of his car with a rifle and was shot by police, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Hubiak was brought by helicopter to a hospital in Greene County, Missouri. In a mug shot from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Hubiak appears with a bandaged head.