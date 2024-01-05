Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

It is refreshing to have a secretary of state who takes her oath to the U.S. Constitution seriously. The right wing is predictably accusing her of being partisan in her recent decision to remove Donald Trump from Maine’s primary ballot. When in fact she is being a conscientious public servant.

We hear cries of “let the voters decide!” instead of reading the requirements of the Constitution.

If a person is not yet 35 years old, the Constitution says they can’t be president. The voters don’t decide.

If a person was born in another country, the Constitution says they can’t be president. The voters don’t decide.

If a person engages in insurrection against the government, the Constitution says they can’t be president. The voters don’t decide.

The GOP would have you not believe your own eyes and ears regarding what happened on Jan. 6, 2021. It was an insurrection, not tourists visiting the Capitol. It was a result of the former president’s urging the crowd on (and he refused to immediately stop the violence). It is clear to me that he engaged in an insurrection.

The GOP has lost its way, and it seems they only want you to believe its narrative. The party’s attempt to rewrite history, plus its obsession with the government regulating reproductive rights, same-sex marriage, sex/gender education, banning books and other social issues, should give every reasonable citizen pause before considering whether to vote for anyone with an “R” after their name.

Mike Grondin

Bangor