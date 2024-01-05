If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A Bangor man will serve 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

Scott Havens was sentenced for three counts of gross sexual assault against a child under age 12 and seven counts of unlawful sexual contact against a child under age 12, according to the Penobscot County district attorney’s office.

Havens also will serve 15 years of supervised release, the district attorney’s office said Friday.

No additional information was immediately available.