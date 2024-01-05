PORTLAND — Dentons announced that litigator Chad Higgins has joined as a partner in the Portland office. Higgins, a member of the commercial litigation practice, represents clients in state and federal courts across the United States in products liability and mass tort matters, with a focus on environmental litigation. Higgins has more than 20 years of experience defending businesses in multiple industries, including lawsuits related to Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances and groundwater contamination matters regarding Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether, a discontinued gasoline additive.

In addition to his litigation practice, Higgins counsels consumer products and food and beverage clients on a variety of regulatory and compliance matters involving the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Food and Drug Administration, Federal Trade Commission, California’s Prop 65 and consumer class actions related to marketing claims and ingredients.

Higgins also represents higher education institutes in a variety of areas.

“Chad is a seasoned litigator and valuable resource for our clients who are facing complex and lengthy litigation. He is involved in every step from start to finish and deeply understands the laws, regulations and potential outcomes that can impact our clients,” said Portland Office Managing Partner Andrew Helman. “Not only can Chad help clients facing litigation, but he also provides guidance to help organizations manage future risk. Adding talent like Chad who can help our clients locally, nationally and globally, is a key focus in our Portland office as we seek to grow our team to better serve our clients with their multijurisdictional needs.”

Higgins works with clients in a wide range of industries including pharmaceuticals, energy, consumer products, food and beverage, and higher education. Drawing on his deep litigation experience, Higgins works with clients to better understand their organization to help them manage risk, limit potential liability, avoid costly litigation and achieve their goals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chad to Dentons. His addition to our Litigation team further strengthens its capabilities in New England and across the US as well as our Firm’s commitment to delivering excellent legal services to our clients,” said Managing Partner Keith Bice.

Across over 80 countries, Dentons helps you grow, protect, operate and finance your organization by providing uniquely global and deeply local legal solutions. Polycentric, purpose-driven and committed to inclusion, diversity, equity and sustainability, we focus on what matters most to you. http://www.dentons.com.