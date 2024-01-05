Hollywood actor John Cusack has canceled an appearance at the State Theatre in Portland, which had been scheduled for next week.

The event called “An Evening with John Cusack,” which had been postponed back in October, was supposed to take place on Thursday.

Tickets ranged from $55 to $65 with VIP tickets costing $125.

State Theatre officials said the show was canceled due to a film schedule conflict.

They said all tickets bought online will be refunded automatically.

Cusack first gained the attention of audiences by starring in a number of 1980s film classics such as “Say Anything” and “Sixteen Candles.”

Cusack expanded his film repertoire by starring in a wide range of dramas, thrillers and comedies, including “Being John Malkovich,” “High Fidelity” and “Grosse Pointe Blank.”