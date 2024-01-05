Resilience in the face of challenges. That’s the message Gov. Janet Mills will be delivering in her State of State address at the end of the month.

Her office announced Thursday that she will deliver the address at 7 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the State House in Augusta.

During her State of State address, Mills will be highlighting the challenges the state has faced recently such as the Lewiston mass shooting and the deadly storm in December and how Mainers, in response, have come together to support one another.

“Over the past year, and in particular the last several months, the resilience and resolve of Maine people has been tested mightily — by the horrific tragedy in Lewiston in October, the severe wind and rainstorm in December, and the many other challenges we have faced along the way. But in these difficult moments, the people of Maine have banded together in support of one another, their communities, and our state like never before,” Mills said. “While at times it may be difficult to see hope, I see it every day in the simple acts of kindness, compassion, and generosity by people across our state. And it is because of Maine people — because of their unyielding resilience and resolve in the hardest of times — that I feel more confident in the future of our state and in our ability to address our challenges than ever before.”

The governor also will be outlining policy proposals to improve the lives and livelihoods of Mainers.