Prosecutors have withdrawn a murder indictment against a man accused of killing another man in Portland in 2008 because he was a minor when it happened, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Khang Tran, 30, was 15 years old in 2008 when Frank Williams was killed.

On Aug. 16, 2008, Williams walked to the Kennedy Park area of Portland where a fight took place between Williams and a group of men.

Williams was chased to the center of the Fox Street soccer field where he was beaten and stabbed multiple times. He later died from his injuries.

Tran and another man, 36-year-old Shane Hall, were indicted for the crime in early December 2023.

Tran is currently serving time in federal prison in Louisiana on unrelated drug charges, according to the Press Herald.

He’s expected to be released in March when he will return to Maine and finish out a four-year sentence after pleading guilty to criminal conspiracy for his role in the death of Matthew Blanchard in Portland in 2012.

The attorney general’s office could still file charges against Tran through the juvenile system and then have a hearing to see if he can be tried as an adult, according to the Press Herald.

Hall is currently serving time at the Maine State Prison for kidnapping, aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.