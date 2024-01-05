Another potentially severe storm will hit Maine early next week.

A storm moving into Maine on Tuesday will bring heavy rain and wind, while a mix of sleet and snow is possible, according to the Maine Emergency Management Agency.

The agency cautioned on Friday that it’s too early to know the exact impact of the storm, but it could create hazardous conditions.

“We urge Maine people to continue to follow forecasts and to prepare themselves in advance,” MEMA Director Pete Rogers said.

That storm will come on the heels of another storm on Sunday, which will bring up to a foot of snow to southern Maine and lighter amounts to more northerly reaches of the state. The storm will begin late Saturday and linger into Sunday.

Rogers suggested Mainers avoid the roads on Sunday.