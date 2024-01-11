The bowling alley in Lewiston where a gunman opened fire during Maine’s deadliest mass shooting is planning to reopen, and renovations are underway.

On Oct. 25, a gunman opened fire at Just-in-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston, killing 18 and wounding 13 others.

Seven of the victims died at Just-in-Time.

Just-in-Time wrote in a Wednesday Facebook post that it’s working on reopening.

“The changes are slowly happening and coming together. We look forward to seeing everyone soon,” Just-in-Time Recreation wrote.

Pictures on its Facebook page show renovations being done inside the bowling alley.

Just-In-Time has not yet announced a reopening date.