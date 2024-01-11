Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

The overwhelming support for gun safety legislation was on full display in Augusta on Jan. 3. Scores of supporters from all corners of Maine and all walks of life showed up to urge legislators to act in the wake of the Lewiston tragedy. Grandparents, moms, dads, educators, medical professionals, veterans, hunters, gun owners and clergy joined forces to say “doing nothing is no longer acceptable.”

Maine’s lack of foundational gun laws failed the victims of Lewiston, their families, the deaf community, the community of Lewiston-Auburn at large and every resident of our great state who believe that gun ownership rights, gun safety regulations and strong mental health crisis interventions can and must be balanced for the well-being of everyone.

It’s time that the silent majority of responsible hunters and gun owners who believe common-sense measures do not and will not infringe on their rights speak up. Silence is no longer an option, too many lives are at stake. Kids look to their parents for safety, and adults look to their legislators for help. The time for legislators to act is now.

Kathleen McFadden

Volunteer chapter lead

Moms Demand Action Maine

Gouldsboro